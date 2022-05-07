Jon Boutcher applies to be Metropolitan Police chief
An ex-police chief in charge of several investigations linked to Northern Ireland's Troubles has applied for the post of Met Police commissioner.
Jon Boutcher, head of Operation Kenova, has gone for the vacancy created by the resignation of Cressida Dick.
Mr Boutcher is a former chief constable of Bedfordshire.
The Daily Telegraph, who first reported that Mr Boutcher had put his name forward, called him a "surprise contender".
He is heading independent investigations into several killings in the Northern Ireland Troubles.
These include those linked to the top Army agent within the IRA, codenamed Stakeknife, whose activities have been the subject of a multi-million pound investigation known as Operation Kenova.
Earlier this week, it emerged PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne had not applied for the Met role.
It followed strong speculation he would go for the post.
But Mr Byrne, 59, said he intended to see out his PSNI contract which runs until 2024.