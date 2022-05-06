Unite strike: NI industrial action over pay suspended
- Published
The Unite union has suspended three weeks of strike action due to affect the Education Authority (EA).
It means a strike planned for 11-31 May, that would have affected special schools and some school transport, will now not go ahead.
The EA has welcomed the move and said further discussions would take place with the unions over pay.
In a letter to parents of special school pupils, the EA said it would end "significant disruption" for pupils.
Strike action had been due to end on Monday but a further period of action had been expected to start on11 May until the beginning of June.
There had been concerns that pupils at Glenveagh Special School in Belfast and some at Rossmar Special School in Limavady could face a further three weeks at home.
Big Non #AE22 breaking news. The Unite strike action in the @Ed_Authority from 11-31 May has been suspended. Further negotiations will now take place. So pupils at Glenveagh special school and others not facing more time at home. #education— Robbie Meredith (@robbeorn) May 6, 2022
Speaking to BBC News NI previously, Johanne Meredith, whose 12-year-old son is at Glenveagh Special School in Belfast said she was at breaking point.
There are 39 special schools in Northern Ireland and his school has been the only one which had not opened its doors to pupils.
Ms Meredith said her son had missed a lot of school.
"The stress on people is immense. I am fortunate I have been able to take carers' leave and I am using my annual leave," she said.
She said that many parents would be keeping their children at home to ensure a good routine and minimal disruption.
A spokesperson for the EA told BBC News NI on Friday: "We welcome this development which will see an end to disruption to EA services which has impacted on some schools and children and young people.
"We are committed to continuing to engage collectively with all of our trade unions on local issues, unrelated to the national pay award 2021/22, which impact on pay and conditions and will progress this work as expediently as possible."