Derry: Man charged over officer carried on bonnet incident
- Published
A man has been remanded in custody over an incident in which a police officer was allegedly carried on the bonnet of a car for 30 metres.
Adam McMonagle, 28, with an address in London, faces a number of charges over the incident in Londonderry.
They include dangerous driving, attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, assault on police and driving while disqualified.
A second police officer was injured in the incident on Skeoge Link Road.
Londonderry Magistrate's Court was told police on patrol on the Skeoge Link on Monday 2 May saw an Audi car travelling at speed on the other side of the carriageway.
As police turned to follow, they noticed traffic was stalled and saw the driver of the Audi talking to the driver of another car.
Police approached and the driver tried to get back into his vehicle.
In an attempt to prevent the car moving off, one officer struck the driver's window with his baton breaking the window on the second strike.
The vehicle took off and struck that officer and another officer who was in front of the vehicle had to jump onto the bonnet.
The court heard that the vehicle went "faster and faster" with the officer clinging to the bonnet and travelled for some 30 metres.
He eventually had to throw himself off resulting in bruising, cuts and grazes.
'Fearful and scared'
Police spoke to the other driver and he said he had pulled out at a junction and the Audi had been approaching at speed.
The driver said the Audi had pursued him and the driver had got out shouting at him and he had locked the door as he was "fearful and scared".
Police were given a description of the driver and were able to trace the car which was registered to Mr McMonagle.
The car was found abandoned and there was a box of beer in the front seat.
CCTV from a nearby shop was checked and the Audi was seen in the car park some hours previously with Mr McMonagle entering the shop and remaining there for 20 minutes.
The court heard he appeared unsteady on his feet.
Mr McMonagle handed himself in to police and made largely no-comment interviews.
A defence barrister said his client claimed he was having a psychotic episode at the time of the incident and remembered nothing.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that if the defendant suffered from psychotic episodes like this then "he was not fit to be on the streets".
He said these were a "very serious set of offences with immediate custody being the only outcome".
The judge said: "To drive off at speed with someone clinging to the car is putting life at risk."
Judge McElholm remanded him in custody to appear again on 26 May.