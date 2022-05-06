Jonesborough: Two police officers hurt as van crashes into car
- Published
Two police officers have been injured after a van struck the back of their vehicle in County Armagh.
It happened on the Molloy Road Lower in Jonesborough shortly before 03:45 BST on Friday.
Police said a white Citroen Berlingo van travelling at speed collided with the rear of the police car.
"The driver then made off from the scene. The passenger, a male in his 20s, was detained and has since been released pending further enquiries."
The driver has still not be found.
The two officers were treated at the scene. Their police vehicle was badly damaged.
"This could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public," Supt Norman Haslett said.
"These were local officers from a Local Policing Team who were carrying out their duties in the early hours of the morning to keep the community of Jonesborough safe.
"The male driver is still outstanding at this time."
Supt Haslett appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any dashcam footage, to contact them.