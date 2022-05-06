Covid-19: Nisra records 28 deaths in week ending 29 April
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 28 people, up to last Friday 29 April.
The government statistics agency Nisra says that is six more than the previous week.
It brings the agency's total since the start of the pandemic, based on deaths registered, to 4,564.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 3,421.
Nisra's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, more than two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (3,182).
Care home residents account for a little more than a quarter (27.9%) of all Covid-19 related deaths. The majority of care home residents (974) died in care home facilities.
Covid-19-related deaths were also recorded in hospices and other residential locations (9.1%).
People aged 75 and over account for almost three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (73.9%) between 19th March 2020 and 29th April 2022.
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon (12.4%) and Mid-Ulster (8.1%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively).
Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.0 and 1.9 percentage points lower than their respective share of all deaths).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 29 April was 365.
That is 105 more than the previous week, and 26 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 339.