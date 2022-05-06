NI election 2022: How to follow the results on the BBC
Northern Ireland voters are electing members of the next Stormont Assembly.
All 90 seats in the assembly are up for grabs with five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) being elected in each of the 18 constituencies.
Votes will be counted at three centres - Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Ulster University in Jordanstown and Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt.
You can follow all the results as they come in on the BBC News NI website, which will feature a live page, stage by stage results and live streams, as well as on our Twitter page.
Television
BBC One Northern Ireland will air an election special from 12:15 on Friday 6 May to bring you every result, with instant reaction and interviews from party leaders and winning candidates.
Host Mark Carruthers will be joined in the studio by political editor Enda McClafferty and BBC Newsline reporter Sara Girvan, while news correspondent Mark Simpson will have the latest graphics.
Coverage continues on BBC One Northern Ireland from 10:00 on Saturday 7 May and with an hour-long election special on Sunday Politics the following day at 10:15.
Radio
BBC Radio Ulster's election special begins at 12:15 on Friday, hosted by Chris Buckler and Sarah Brett.
William Crawley, Joel Taggart and Catherine Morrison will be live from the three count centres along with political pundits and experts to bring you the very latest information and analysis.
William Crawley and Sarah Brett will continue the coverage from 10:00 on Saturday, with a special hour-long roundup following at 12:00 on Sunday 8 May with Chris Buckler.
On oBBC Radio Foyle, coverage begins at 13:00 presented by Elaine McGee, Richard O'Reilly and David Hunter.
Online
You can follow online rolling coverage on the BBC Northern Ireland special election live page from about 11:00.
Social media
Push alerts can also be sent directly to your smartphone by signing up below.
This feature is only available to UK app users.
You can download the latest versions of the BBC News app here on the Android Play Store or here on the iOS App Store.