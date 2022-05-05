Londonderry: Man charged after officers hit by moving car
A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a police officer was carried for up to 30m on the bonnet of a car in Londonderry.
The 28-year-old is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He faces 11 charges including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, assaulting police and driving while disqualified.
It follows an incident on at Monday on the Skeoge Link Road.
An officer sustained injuries to his hand, elbow and hip during the incident.
A second officer was also struck on the arm by the vehicle after trying to speak to the driver.