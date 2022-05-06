NI election 2022: Counting of votes for Stormont Assembly to begin
- Published
Vote counting in the Northern Ireland Assembly election will begin later.
The verification of ballots will begin at 08:00 BST, with the first results not expected until Friday afternoon.
Voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect 90 members of the assembly. The Electoral Office said turnout was 54% an hour before polling stations closed.
The final turnout figure will not be known until later. At the last Northern Ireland Assembly election in 2017, the overall turnout was 64%.
Friday's count will not only decide who is elected to the assembly, but also who is entitled to hold the posts of first minister and deputy first minister.
The biggest party after the election will be entitled to the role of first minister while the biggest party from the second biggest of the unionist and nationalist blocs will be entitled to the role of deputy first minister.
But because the roles are a joint office and one cannot exist without the other, both of these parties would have to agree to work together for Northern Ireland's devolved executive to return.
Votes will be counted at three centres - Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Ulster University in Jordanstown and Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt.
Each of the 18 constituencies will elect five members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).
'A mixed picture on turnout'
The last figure we got from the Electoral Office was at 21:00 and was based on feedback they receive from their various staff on the ground.
The figure they gave us was 54% - we are expecting that to rise. I wouldn't expect that it will rise much beyond 60%, just below 60% might be our final figure.
If you look in the west of Northern Ireland where traditionally there was a fairly high turnout in the past and if we look at the figures coming back to us tonight - West Tyrone at 21:00 was 56% turnout, at the last election in 2017 it was 70% by the end of polling day.
Fermanagh and South Tyrone was at 53% at 21:00, in 2017 it was 72% by the end of the day and Mid Ulster 59% compared to 72%.
So it's nowhere reaching the heights of 2017 and that's for obvious reasons: it was a very different election.
But it is also interesting if you look at Belfast for instance. Belfast West sitting at 60%, it was 66% in 2017, Belfast South 59% compared to 64% and Belfast East 58% compared to 63%.
They will probably come close to what they were in 2017. But if you look at Belfast North it's 53% at 21:00, it was 61% in 2017 so it is unlikely to make up that much ground.
SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage
Elections for the assembly use the single transferable vote (STV) system of proportional representation.
Voters list candidates in order of preference and once their top-ranked candidate is elected or eliminated, their vote is allocated to their next-ranked candidate.
This can lead to many stages of counting and can take many hours.
In total 239 candidates stood for election, including a record 87 women.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in my area?
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts