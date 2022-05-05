Man jailed over 'extortionate' illegal money lending
A man behind a loyalist paramilitary-linked "one-stop shop" for loans and cannabis has been handed an 18-month sentence.
Thomas James Porter, 46, with an address at Knockleigh Drive in Greenisland, admitted supplying class B drugs and being an unregulated money lender.
These offences were committed on dates between 7 January 2016 and 31 May 2017.
The charges follow a search of a house in May 2017.
'Preys upon the vulnerable'
It was part of an investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
During the search, the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force seized a phone and a ledger which contained names and highlighted figures and amounts.
As he imposed the sentence at Antrim Crown Court, the judge said "there must be deterrent sentences" for anyone involved in illegal money lending as it "preys upon the vulnerable" in society.
The judge said some of the figures ran in to the thousands and that Porter was charging an "extortionate rate 40% interest" on the money he loaned and "if the borrower missed a payment, there was the threat of violence".
The judge said it was clear that Porter "has links with paramilitary groups" and had a criminal record with "significant convictions which indicate paramilitary involvement".
Porter will serve half of his sentence in jail and half on licence.
'Exploiting vulnerable people'
A PSNI spokesman said it "remains committed to tackling the organised criminality of those who hide under the banner of a paramilitary organisation".
"We will continue to pursue those who cause real harm to their own communities through the distribution and supply of illicit drugs.
"Along with our partners, we're focused on highlighting and addressing how paramilitary groups use illegal money lending as a means to control and exploit vulnerable people. The coercion that comes with illegal money lending means that it's common for victims to feel that they have no-one to turn to."