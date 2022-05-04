Nipsa union assembly staff set to hold one-day strike
- Published
Some staff working at Stormont are set to hold a one-day strike on Thursday 12 May, the same day newly-elected MLAs are due to take up their positions.
The stoppage will involve clerks, ushers, security and IT staff.
The Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) said the industrial action was over pay and the cost of living, as well as work-from-home policy changes.
The union said more than 300 members were due to take action.
A ballot of members showed 81.3% supporting industrial action including strike action and 88.9% backing industrial action short of strike action.
Nipsa said it was in dispute with the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission over a 2% pay increase from 1 August 2021, which the union said did not address the significant increases in the cost of living.
Dooley Harte, from the union, said: "The result of this ballot provides clear evidence if needed to both management and the politicians sitting on the NI Assembly Commission that the imposition of the 2% pay increase and a new restrictive working from home policy is not accepted by our members.
"There is still an opportunity to resolve both these matters and avoid this unnecessary industrial action."