Death positive library opens in Omagh to encourage discussion
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A new library that aims to challenge people's attitudes to death and dying has opened in Omagh, County Tyrone.
The death-positive library provides books to help people discuss this difficult and emotive subject.
A dedicated bookshelf in Omagh's main library will give people access to books on death, dying and grief.
Events such as a Dying to Talk cafe encourage people to talk openly about what matters to them at the end of life.
Compassionate Communities NI works to challenge attitudes to death and dying, and help remove some of the barriers associated with the subject.
They have collaborated with Omagh Library, Age Friendly Fermanagh, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to provide this initiative.
'Starts with a conversation'
Project manager Sharon Williams said the subjects of death, dying, loss and bereavement are "applicable to all of us".
She said the books were a great resource.
"They help us to make plans for our own death and they also help us maybe feel less isolated if we're living with bereavement.
"It is possible to be in a good place today but it needs planning."
She said people should be making a will and getting their financial affairs in place, along with a digital will to make sure people can find passwords for mobile phones and social media accounts.
Death is a subject many people are uncomfortable discussing, but Ms Williams believes not talking about it can create difficulties.
"What happens is your family then ends up having to make very difficult decisions for you," she said.
"I think Covid has really shone a spotlight on how mortal we are and how things can change very dramatically.
"So people are definitely coming forward now and they're recognising the need to make those plans and start those conversations, and it does, it starts with a conversation."