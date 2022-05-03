NI election 2022: Leaders clash in final TV debate
The leaders of the five main parties in Northern Ireland have clashed in the final TV debate of the assembly election campaign.
The Northern Ireland protocol featured heavily during the heated discussion.
Other questions ranged from the cost-of-living crisis to the healthcare service, a border poll and the future of the assembly.
Northern Ireland goes to the polls on 5 May to elect 90 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill, Alliance leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and UUP leader Doug Beattie took part in the hour-long debate on BBC Northern Ireland.
They answered questions in the BBC Northern Ireland Leaders debate in front of a live audience in Belfast.
Asked if the DUP would form an executive, party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said he would turn up but was not prepared to form an executive until the NI Protocol had been dealt with.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Of course I am committed to leading the DUP into executive but we must deal with the protocol."
The DUP leader said Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill walked out of government when she was health minister and said waiting lists grew.
Ms O'Neill described not having a government post-election as "absolutely unfathomable".
Ms O'Neill said she still had not heard if Sir Jeffrey would "accept the democratic outcome of the election".
She accused the DUP of "holding us all to ransom" over its position on refusing to go back into an executive without action on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sir Jeffrey has not said if he will nominate a deputy first minister to serve along with a Sinn Féin first minister in the joint office, should Sinn Féin emerge as the largest party.
What is the protocol?
The protocol is a special Brexit deal for Northern Ireland designed to prevent the return of a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland.
It was agreed between the UK government and the EU in 2019 and came into force in January 2021.
It led to new checks and paperwork for certain goods which are imported into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Many unionists strongly oppose the protocol as it created a trade border in the Irish Sea.
They argue that it creates additional costs for businesses and undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Alliance leader Naomi Long said she would be in Stormont ready to form an executive if she is returned by the electorate.
"I think it would be obscene, at a time when the real issues that are facing people are the cost of living crisis, pressures in health service; the challenges that we have with climate change... if we were to continue to take salaries during that period when we weren't doing our jobs.
"We should not be locked out for long periods... we want reform of institutions and to have sustainable government".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that government in Northern Ireland could not be stopped over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"We can talk abut the cost of living, and we can talk about health... nothing will be done about any of these issues if we don't have a government," he said.
Mr Eastwood said voters on the doors did not care about the protocol, but about getting "money into their pocket" to deal with the rising cost of living.
UUP leader Doug Beattie said he wants to see a programme for government agreed before a new Executive is formed.
He is facing his first election as UUP leader.
"If you agree the programme for government first, its outcomes, what the budget is going to be… I think that's an important way for us to travel," he said.
The assembly election takes place on Thursday with the polls opening at 07:00 BST and closing at 22:00 BST.
Counting starts at 09:00 GMT on Friday 6 May with the votes being counted at three centres in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt. The first results will be announced later that day.
A total of 239 candidates are hoping to win a seat, 11 more than last time.