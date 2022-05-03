Londonderry: Officer carried on car bonnet in Derry incident
A police officer has been injured after he was carried on the bonnet of a car for up to 30m in Londonderry on Monday.
The incident happened at Skeoge Link Road at about midday after police were alerted to the manner in which a car was being driven.
The officer sustained injuries to his hand, elbow and hip.
A second officer was also struck in the arm by the vehicle after trying to speak with the driver.
Supt Marty Reid said it was a "horrific incident" and that both officers have been left "really badly shaken".
"They were working to keep people safe and ended up being subjected to a terrifying ordeal," he continued.
The car was later seized in the Shantallow area of the city.
'Reckless act'
"This reckless act could have had devastating consequences, and we are thankful we are not dealing with more serious injuries, or worse," Supt Reid said.
"We've been in contact with both officers, one of whom has been able to return to work today, to ensure they receive all the support they need as they recover and deal with what happened to them."
The police have appealed for information and want to hear from anyone who witnessed or who captured dash cam footage of the incident.