Firmus Energy price rises take effect across NI
Increases in natural gas prices from energy supplier Firmus Energy have come into effect.
A 37% rise in prices in the Belfast area, announced last month, affects about 47,000 customers.
While a 16.31% rise in its Ten Towns network, announced in March, will affect about 55,000 customers.
Managing Director Niall Martindale has said the company hoped to announce price decreases "as soon as we can possibly do so".
The Ten Towns network includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.
Last week, two other Northern Ireland power suppliers, SSE and Budget Energy, said they were to raise their prices by about 30%.
SSE tariffs will rise from 1 June, while Budget Energy are set to make the changes from 27 May.