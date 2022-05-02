NI election 2022: Police 'probe reports of false material' about Diane Forsythe
- Published
Police are investigating reports of false material circulating online about the DUP assembly candidate Diane Forsythe, the BBC understands.
Gordon Lyons, the party's director of elections, said misogynistic material had been circulated about Ms Forsythe, who is standing in South Down.
He said she had been the "victim of a libellous and malicious campaign".
The party would take separate legal action against anyone sharing the material, he added.
Mr Lyons said it was an attempt to bully a young female candidate.
"The latest misogynistic material which has been circulated is not only false but outrageously offensive," he said.
"This vile material is motivated by an inherent misogynistic prejudice and designed to undermine Diane's character.
"The matter has been reported to the police but separate legal action will be taken against anyone sharing the material."
It is understood the PSNI is aware of the issue and is investigating.
A full list of candidates for the election on 5 May can be found here.