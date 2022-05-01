Belfast: Man seriously hurt after being attacked near Botanic Avenue
A man in his 30s has suffered serious head injuries after being attacked in south Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He was assaulted by four men at the junction of Botanic Avenue and Donegall Pass shortly after 02:55 BST.
Police said the victim was punched by one man, with the others stamping on his head and body.
He was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured skull and remains there in a serious condition.
The men made off towards the Lower Crescent area after the attack.
The police have appealed to anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the attack to contact them.