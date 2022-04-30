NI election 2022: Hannah Kenny 'gripped by throat' and threatened
- Published
A female candidate in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has been physically and verbally assaulted while canvassing, her party has said.
Hannah Kenny, from People Before Profit, was subjected to sectarian and misogynistic abuse in east Belfast, according to a party spokesperson.
Three men gripped her arm and throat in an estate on Saturday 23 April.
Police received a report of a woman being verbally abused and threatened as she gave out election material.
"The report included allegations of physical and verbal assault, including both sectarian and misogynistic comments," a police spokesperson said.
SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage
Ms Kenny said she was "deeply distressed" at the level of aggression shown towards her for "simply delivering election material".
"The fact these men told me I had been identified from the election campaign posters in the area before going on to assault me has been deeply disturbing," she said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, there exists a minority intent on polarising this election along familiar lines; we have seen other election candidates attacked and threatened, with posters being damaged in various places.
"These aren't just attacks on individuals like myself, they are attacks on the democratic process intended to take us backward."
The attackers also threatened her with violence if she returned to the area, according to the party.
Ch Insp Mark Roberts said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.
"We have contacted the political parties to proactively offer briefing sessions and information for candidates on crime prevention and personal safety, and our officers will continue to offer support and advice at a local level."
Ms Kenny is standing for election in the Belfast East constituency.
The candidates standing in Belfast East are:
Andy Allen - Ulster Unionist Party
Karl Bennett - Progressive Unionist Party
David Brooks - Democratic Unionist Party
Joanne Bunting - Democratic Unionist Party
Charlotte Carson - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Hannah Kenny - People Before Profit
Lauren Kerr - Ulster Unionist Party
Naomi Long - Alliance Party
Eoin Macneill - The Workers Party
Peter McReynolds - Alliance Party
Mairead O'Donnell - Sinn Féin
John Ross - Traditional Unionist Voice
Brian Smyth - Green Party