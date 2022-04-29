NI election 2022: Green Party suspends Mid Ulster candidate
The Green Party has ceased campaigning for one of its candidates and suspended him from the party.
Stefan Taylor was the party's candidate for Mid Ulster.
The party said: "We have ceased campaigning in the Mid Ulster constituency as the Green Party NI candidate has withdrawn from the campaign.
"Whilst he will still appear on the ballot paper, his membership of the party has been suspended".
"He is no longer endorsed by the Green Party NI."
The party had 18 candidates in the Northern Ireland Assembly election on Thursday 5 May.
It has refused to comment further on the terms of Mr Taylor's suspension.
