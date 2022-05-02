Mournes Narnia garden offers escape for cancer families
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
"I was diagnosed about this time two years ago and the operation was in August 2020."
As many as one in two of us will have cancer at some stage of our lives, and Gary McConville is one of those statistics.
As well as dealing with their father's diagnosis of colon cancer, his daughters Hannah, 12, and Beth, nine, were adjusting to lockdowns.
"I found it quite hard because I find it easier when I'm with other children," said Beth. "It was boring staring at a screen all day."
"I got to finish P7 in school and then I went to secondary school but I didn't really like online learning," added Hannah.
With so much going on, their mother Jane said visits to Daisy Lodge outside Newcastle played a major role in helping the family.
Daisy Lodge is a therapeutic centre run by the Cancer Fund for Children and it allows families and children affected by cancer a chance to spend time together, and with others who know what they're going through.
"It was time for us as a family to get away, relax and to meet other families. It gave a bit of space for relaxation - knowing that the staff were here to support you," said Jane.
Beth agrees. "I met people who were going through similar things to me and I got to talk to them and it was really nice."
Mr McConville is now back to work as an architect.
"At the moment I'm doing fine," he said. "I just have to keep going for scans but touch wood.
"The two girls have now got involved in the advisory council and help formulate some of the plans for some of the other families so we are so proud of them."
Kirstie Greer, from North Down, loves her pet dogs and peace and quiet.
"We got Pepsi when I was nearly 12 and I was finding being in school really difficult," she said.
"She became my companion dog keeping me calm and getting me out. When I was 15 I got a diagnosis of autism and Pepsi kept me calm if I started getting stressed.
"Since my mum got a diagnosis of cancer in 2020 we've had to shield so our lives kind of stopped.
"So knowing we could come down here and it was safe and everyone understood what we were going through and we didn't have to worry about Covid.
"It was nice to be able to come somewhere with mum and know she was safe."
Scrub to Narnia
In mid-April, the lodge opened a new Narnia-inspired garden on former wasteland beside the centre.
Residential manager Raph O'Connor said it had been a transformation.
"Going back a couple of years ago, this piece of land was an overgrown area of scrub," he said.
"We wanted to utilise it for our children to run workshops and activities with our families.
"What we have are a beautiful Narnia doorway, the Narnia lamp and stepped area with a rope handrail, a lovely decked area for group workshops and an archery area."
He added that a lot of the furniture in the garden was made by the "men in Maghaberry."
That's HMP Maghaberry and it's governor, David Savage, says he is proud of the project.
"A lot of the heavy lifting and landscaping work was done by staff at Maghaberry prison," he said.
"It's a venture we are extremely proud of because it has transformed a lot of the space we can see here."
What you can see from the garden is a stunning view of the Mournes.
Narnia creator CS Lewis once wrote that "I have seen landscapes, notably in the Mourne Mountains and southwards, which under a particular light made me feel that at any moment a giant might raise his head over the next ridge."
And it's that landscape those behind the Narnia garden believe will bring hope and relief to children who need it most.