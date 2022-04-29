Homes for Ukraine: Almost 600 refugee visas granted for NI
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Almost 600 visas have been granted to Ukrainian refugees hoping to come to Northern Ireland.
About 400 are thought to have already made the journey from their war-torn country to their new home here.
Most refugees flew into Dublin and then travelled across the border to Northern Ireland.
The visas are under the UK Home Office's Homes for Ukraine scheme, and are sponsored by Northern Ireland residents.
It is now more than two months since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Belfast has the highest number of visa sponsors (95), followed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down, which each had 90 applicants to date.
Help centres have been set up in Belfast, Newry, Craigavon and Ballymena.
A spokesperson for the Executive Office at Stormont said: "Over the past two weeks we have helped around 240 Ukrainian people at the assistance centres.
"The available figures for the Homes for Ukraine Scheme show that 598 visas have been issued to applicants being sponsored by Northern Ireland residents (as of 26 April)."
The number of visas issued to applicants being sponsored by residents in Northern Ireland, broken down by council area, are:
- Belfast - 95
- Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 90
- Newry, Mourne and Down - 90
- Mid Ulster - 69
- Mid and East Antrim - 65
- Ards and North Down - 53
- Lisburn and Castlereagh - 37
- Causeway Coast and Glens- 31
- Antrim and Newtownabbey - 27
- Derry City and Strabane - 23
- Fermanagh and Omagh - 18
There have been complaints about the length of time the UK visa application process takes, and reports some refugees have given up trying to leave Ukraine due to the delays.
'Speeding up the pace'
Ian Snowden, head of the Ukrainian support team in Northern Ireland, said he expected the system to speed up.
"Over 1,000 Ukrainian people have applied to come here through the Homes for Ukraine sponsor scheme, and that's on top of the family connections scheme," he said.
"The Home Office is really speeding up the pace at which they're approving those visa applications.
"I think over the course of May we'll start to see a lot more people coming in.
"And of course more applications will be made as well."