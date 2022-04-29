SSE and Budget Energy increasing prices by about 30%
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Two Northern Ireland power companies, SSE and Budget Energy, have said they are raising their electricity prices by about 30%.
The increases will affect three in 10 households in Northern Ireland, or about 248,000 domestic customers.
SSE tariffs will rise by 33% from 1 June while Budget prices will go up by 27% from 27 May.
The price rises had been expected after rival firm Electric Ireland announced a 30% increase last month.
Electric Ireland's higher tariffs will take effect on Sunday.
High and volatile prices on global wholesale energy markets are being blamed for the increase.
The Consumer Council has said the latest increase will see the SSE standard tariff for credit meter and pay-as-you-go customers increase by £248 to just over £1,000 a year.
It said Budget Energy's typical customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by about £280 a year and about £275 for pay-as-you-go customers.
Peter McClenaghan, of the Consumer Council, said the price increases were the latest bad news as the cost of living continues to rise in Northern Ireland.
"While consumers get that these price increases are happening due global reasons, it doesn't make it any easier for people to pay their bills, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances," he said.
"If you are struggling to pay your bills, the first thing to do is contact your supplier directly for help and information. There are measures that can be put in place to help you.
"Unfortunately, prices are set to stay high for the foreseeable future so the Consumer Council will continue to push for significantly improved initiatives to help consumers who are experiencing payment difficulties."