NI election 2022: Blind people able to cast first private vote
By Paul Lawlor
BBC News NI
- Published
When the polls open for the assembly election on Thursday, most voters will put their mark on a ballot paper in the privacy of a booth.
It is considered a cornerstone of democracy, but for many blind and partially-sighted people the right to vote in secret is something that has often been impossible.
A new helpline has now been set up in Northern Ireland to solve the problem.
For some, it will allow them to vote in private for the first time.
SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage
Joe Kenny, who is registered blind, is one of those who has never had the opportunity to cast a private vote in an election.
"Every election I've voted in I'd say at least one other person has known my voting selection," the 44-year-old said.
"Simply because I needed assistance at the booth when I was making my mark on the ballot paper."
The new helpline has been set up by the Electoral Office after consultation with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Visually Impaired Sector Consultative Forum, a group of organisations that work with blind and partially-sighted people in Northern Ireland.
It will allow blind and partially-sighted people to hear the list of candidates in their constituency in the order they appear on the ballot paper.
They can then cast their vote with the help of a tactile voting device which is placed over the ballot paper.
Stressful experience
For Mr Kenny it is an important step towards being able to vote independently.
"I found the act of voting really quite stressful," he said.
"You give away a lot of your independence and your discretion because you have to ask for assistance from staff at the polling station.
"A lot of people say: 'What's the harm in accepting a bit of help?'
"But for me the act of being able to walk into your local polling station and make that mark on your ballot paper with a little bit more privacy means a great deal."
What help is available for people with disabilities?
The Electoral Office for Northern Ireland (EONI) provides information on the accessibility of all polling stations.
Polling stations have a range of facilities available including:
- A polling booth with a shelf at a height suitable for people in wheelchairs
- A polling booth with extra lighting
- A large print version of the ballot paper (for reference purposes only)
- A device with Braille to help voters mark their ballot paper
If a person cannot mark the ballot paper themselves, it can be done by a companion or the person in charge of the polling station, known as a presiding officer.
The companion must be over-18 and registered to vote or a close family member of the person they are assisting.
Mencap NI will once again use virtual reality technology to support people with a learning disability.
It walks users through everything, from explaining what canvassers are to showing them how to mark their ballot paper.
The charity have also worked alongside the Northern Ireland Electoral Commission to create an easy-to-read guide to voting.
Mr Kenny believes there is still further to go to ensure people like him can cast their votes unaided.
Even with the new helpline, most blind and partially-sighted people will need help at a polling station to place the tactile voting device correctly on a ballot paper.
Virginia McVea, Northern Ireland's chief electoral officer, described the helpline as an "interim solution" before "the development of an audio product that will further enhance the accessibility of the voting process".
"We will continue to work closely with RNIB and the VI Sector Consultative Forum to ensure the rights of blind and partially-sighted people are protected," she said.
'Equal opportunities'
Mr Kenny has campaigned for 15 years for improvements to the voting system for blind and partially-sighted people, calling for the introduction of online voting in the 2019 general election.
He said: "I'm an advocate for equal opportunities for blind people.
"I champion the cause, because when another election comes around another chance to make it more independent for people who can't see has passed."
The helpline number 028 9044 6611 is available for blind and partially-sighted voters.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Who is standing in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- NORTHERN IRELAND: Essential guide to the Northern Ireland election
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts