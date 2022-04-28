NI election 2022: DUP denies 'negative' election campaign
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The DUP leader has denied running a negative Assembly election campaign.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he made no apologies for continually claiming Sinn Féin would use an election victory to increase pressure for a border poll.
He told his party's manifesto launch: "Look this is not about scaring anyone. It's about pointing up the real choice that people have in this election.
"Right at the heart of the Sinn Féin manifesto launch is their demand for a date for a border poll."
Citing Sinn Féin adverts recently in the Washington Post and the New York Times, Mr Donaldson said: "I believe the DUP is going to win this election.
"But let's just suppose for one moment, Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill are standing up next week to declare a Sinn Féin victory, does anyone seriously believe that in their victory speech the border poll issue won't be front and centre?"
"They would claim their victory provides a mandate to pursue their objective of a border poll," Sir Jeffrey added.
"Of course they will. I'm simply alerting people to that reality and giving them a clear choice in this election.
"Vote for a party that's going to deal with the issues that matter to you and your family or vote for a border poll."
There are no surprises in the 60 page manifesto. It promises to:
- Remove the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Invest £1bn to cut waiting lists
- Deliver 30 hours of free childcare per week
- Support 20,000 jobs in the next five years
The party was meeting on the first anniversary of Arlene Foster's resignation as DUP leader.
Most of those who plotted against Mrs Foster remain in the party.
Sir Jeffrey claimed the party was united, though admitted it had been a difficult year.
But he expressed concerns about wider unionist unity and attacked the Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie.
"I've sat down with Doug Beattie and Jim Allister," Sir Jeffrey said.
"I've talked to them about greater cooperation and I welcome the fact that some of the unionist parties are willing to promote and encourage vote transfers to other pro-union candidates.
"I'm sorry that in the constituency of Upper Bann, Doug Beattie has not yet reciprocated on our willingness to have unionists transfer votes.
"The real issue on the doorsteps is not divisions in the DUP but divisions in unionism."
