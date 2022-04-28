Stranmillis: Man injured in south Belfast gas cylinder explosion
A man has been taken to hospital following a gas cylinder explosion in south Belfast on Thursday morning.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene on Lockview Road, Stranmillis, shortly before 09.00 BST.
In a statement, the NIFRS said: "Firefighters were called to a hydrogen cylinder explosion. Three fire appliances attended the incident.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made the scene safe."
The service added that "one male casualty was taken into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service".
"The incident was dealt with by 10:05."