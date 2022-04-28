Getaway driver jailed over two violent Belfast robberies
A man who acted as a getaway driver for a criminal gang in two violent robberies on women has been handed a seven-and-a-half year sentence, half of which will be spent in prison.
Ross Thompson, 39, from Arosa Parade in Belfast, is said to have used a work van as a getaway vehicle and was linked to the crimes via its tracking device.
One woman had an iron bar put to her throat, the court heard.
A second victim was threatened at her home.
As she imposed the sentence at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Donna McColgan QC said the violent incidents were "undoubtedly a terrifying ordeal for both women, and for the children concerned".
The judge said that while she accepted Thompson's role was limited to that of the getaway driver, he was part of two planned robberies carried out by an organised crime gang.
CCTV footage of the first robbery at a cash and carry on Belfast's Duncrue Street was played in court.
On August 9, 2019 a female was working alone when a three-man gang are seen entering the store.
One of the men, who was masked and armed with an iron bar, was seen to have placed a weapon at the woman's throat and grabbed her by the neck.
She was then dragged into the office, where the masked man removed £20,000 from the safe. A further £2,000 was stolen from the till by a second accomplice.
The trio were seen to have fled in a car that was later found burnt out. They are then said to have made their way on foot before being picked up by Thompson in his work van.
'Children understandably terrified'
The second robbery was carried out on 20 September 2019 in the Antrim Road area of the city.
A mother-of-two was in her back garden when she was said to be approached by a masked man.
The gang forcibly made their way into the home and asked that money be handed over before leaving with a laptop. Thompson was alleged to have driven the same getaway vehicle during this incident.
The judge said it was evident the incident had a "profound effect" on the victim and her children had been "understandably terrified".
Thompson, who was linked to the incidents via a tracking device on the work van, initially denied involvement.
He later admitted to two counts of robbery, two counts of taking a vehicle without authority and two counts of driving with no insurance.
Acknowledging Thompson's limited role, the judge said he was nonetheless involved in incidents where violence, weapons and threats were used against two women.
Judge McColgan said Thompson's sentence is to be divided equally between prison and custody.