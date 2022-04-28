Cave Hill: Firefighters remain at scene of Belfast gorse fire
A large gorse fire at Cave Hill in north Belfast which began on Wednesday night is still ongoing and firefighters remain at the scene.
Crews stayed on the hill overnight to monitor the blaze, according to Group Commander Paul Gould from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
He said that at first light on Thursday, they "tasked two specialist wildfire officers along with a drone to conduct a full assessment of the area".
People are advised to avoid Cave Hill.
On Wednesday night, firefighters said there was no risk to life or property, but they asked nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.
Last month, firefighters battled several gorse fires across Northern Ireland, including large blazes on the Mourne Mountains and Cave Hill.