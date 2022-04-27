Keady: Man pleads guilty to murdering 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon
A man has admitted killing his then girlfriend's 11-month-old son in Keady, County Armagh.
Sharyar Ali, 34, of Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, was due to go to trial on Wednesday for the 2019 murder of Hunter Patrick McGleenon.
Ali's lawyer asked that the murder charge be put to the Pakistani national again, to which he responded "guilty".
He had originally claimed Hunter had sustained head injuries by falling off a sofa.