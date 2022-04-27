Keady: Man pleads guilty to murdering 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his then girlfriend's 11-month-old son in Keady, County Armagh.
Sharyar Ali, 34, of Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, was due to go to trial on Wednesday for the 2019 murder of Hunter Patrick McGleenon.
Ali's lawyer asked that the murder charge be put to the Pakistani national again, to which he responded "guilty".
He had originally claimed Hunter had sustained head injuries by falling off a sofa.
Ali will receive an automatic life sentence.
A court had previously heard Ali had been in a relationship with the baby's mother for a year.
He looked after the baby while she visited her terminally-ill grandmother.
When he brought the boy back the next day, he said the child couldn't breathe and when the family ran to the car to check, the court heard, the baby was cold to touch.
Mr Justice McFarland adjourned the case to 15 June for Hunter's family to make victim impact statements.