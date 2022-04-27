Crews tackle gorse fire on Belfast's Cave Hill
Firefighters are tackling a gorse fire on Cave Hill in north Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines were dealing with the blaze.
Officials said the incident was ongoing and have asked people to avoid the area. Nearby residents should also keep their doors and windows closed.
Last month, firefighters battled several gorse fires across Northern Ireland, including ones on the Mourne Mountains and Cave Hill.