Carrickfergus: Woman assaulted by masked gang in home
A woman was assaulted by masked men armed with hammers in her home in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
Five men, armed with hammers, forced their way in to the house in Sunningdale Crescent at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
They made their way upstairs to a bedroom where they assaulted a woman in her 40s.
She required medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face.
Two other women in the house at the time were not injured but were left badly shaken.
The men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.
Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them.