Belfast: Man has ear bitten off by topless attacker
A man has had part of his ear bitten off during an assault by a topless man in Belfast city centre.
Police said they received a report of two men fighting in the Royal Avenue area, shortly after midnight, on Tuesday.
When officers attended, they found a man with part of his ear bitten off.
He had also sustained injuries to his cheek bone and mouth, and there was a substantial amount of dried blood over his face.
Police said the man's attacker was described as being "of a heavy build, with strawberry blond/blond hair, and was dressed in grey bottoms".
They added that it is understood he was not wearing a top at the time of the assault.
Police have appealed to anyone who has camera footage of the incident to contact them.