P&O ferry European Causeway docks after losing power in Irish Sea
A P&O ferry from Scotland to Northern Ireland has regained power after spending hours adrift in the Irish Sea.
The European Causeway, which can carry up to 410 passengers, has docked at Larne Harbour.
It left Cairnryan at about 12:00 BST and was due to arrive at Larne Harbour at 14:00 but got into trouble at 13:30.
P&O said the incident was caused by a "temporary mechanical issue" that had been resolved and a full independent inspection would take place at Larne.
It returned to port "under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby, where it will discharge its passengers and cargo as planned," said a P&O spokesperson.
No injuries have been reported and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told the BBC there were no concerns over the safety of passengers.
Safety concerns
P&O has experienced difficulties in the last few months, having sacked 800 of its workers across the UK without notice.
Last month, a report recorded 31 failures, including an inability to safely deploy lifeboats or life rafts, on the ferry.
The European Causeway was held in Larne by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) from 25 March after an inspection raised safety concerns.
Although P&O recruited new staff, the MCA detained the European Causeway saying it was concerned about "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training".
The 22-year-old ship was not cleared to sail until April 8 following another examination.
Cruise ship support
On Tuesday afternoon, RNLI lifeboats from Larne and Red Bay were launched and tugs from Larne and Belfast were also deployed to guide the ferry back to port, P&O tweeted.
The Queen Victoria cruise ship, operated by Cunard, had been standing by in case further support was needed, along with a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Scotland.
"Local coastguard rescue teams from Larne and Port Muck are standing by and RNLI lifeboats from Larne and Red Bay are ready to assist in towing the vessel back to port," a spokesperson said.
Ship tracking websites earlier showed the vessel's automatic identification system (AIS) status as set to "Not Under Command".
That status is reserved for use when a vessel, "through some exceptional circumstance is unable to manoeuvre as required by these rules and is therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel".
The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' Union (RMT) said the reports were "deeply concerning, not least for the agency crew and passengers onboard".
Passenger Johnny Wilson told the BBC News NI he and his family were in the middle of watching Peter Rabbit 2 board when the power went off.
"The emergency lights go on. Different bits of the ship were dark. Slowly we came to a stop. They put the anchors down and we just sat there," he said.
They were told at about 13:45 the problem would be resolved in about 10 minutes.
"By about 14:15 we were still there, so that was about an hour.
"They said initially it was an issue with engines. After that, about 14:15 they said they couldn't restore power, that they had called the coastguard," he explained.
Mr Wilson said his children, five-year-old Sophia and two-year-old Aiden, were OK throughout the whole incident, but he it had been a frustrating experience.
Delayed sailings
In March, passengers expressed their frustration over the lack of clarity around sailings.
Before passenger routes resumed Louisa Newell had been hoping to sail from Cairnryan to Larne last month to visit her grandmother.
She had not been to Northern Ireland since August 2020.
She did not find out her route had been cancelled until she tweeted them.
"We definitely won't book with them again," she added.