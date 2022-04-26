NI election 2022: SDLP pledges to ensure families are put first
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Only a vote for the SDLP will ensure that families in Northern Ireland are put first, party leader Colum Eastwood has said.
He was speaking as the party launched its election manifesto in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
The party is putting forward a cost-of-living plan with proposals for a £200 payment to every household.
Mr Eastwood accused other parties of being "obsessed with the NI protocol or with their own position at Stormont".
The 39-page manifesto includes a series of proposals on addressing the cost-of-living crisis, health, education and housing.
SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage
The party is also proposing:
- Investing £1bn in the health service
- A 6% pay rise for nurses
- Increasing free pre-school childcare provision from 12.5 hours a week to 30
- Doubling the level of investment in the social housing development programme
- Investing £500 for every child when they are born, with an additional £500 when they turn 10, as part of a children's future fund
Mr Eastwood, who is the party's MP for Foyle, said: "When other people want to talk about protocols and polls, we want to pull people out of poverty.
"We've got a good plan and it's such a good plan, others are now copying it.
"We hope after this election everyone else will agree with our proposals."
'End cycle of crisis'
He also denied suggestions that his party's proposals could struggle to be funded, pointing to £300m at Stormont that remains unspent due to the lack of an executive.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who is deputy leader of the SDLP, said: "This isn't as good as it gets - you can put an end to the cycle of crisis.
"It's time to demand a future that puts money back in your pockets. Our plan provides solutions, rather than sound bites."
"We don't make promises we can't deliver."
The party is running 22 candidates in the election on 5 May.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Who is standing in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- NORTHERN IRELAND: Essential guide to the Northern Ireland election
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts