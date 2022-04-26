Newcastle: Man charged with kidnapping and other offences after incident
- Published
A 36-year-old has been charged following an incident in which a man was reportedly kidnapped and doused in fuel in County Down.
The man is charged with a number of offences, including threats to kill, kidnapping, common assault and aggravated burglary.
This is in relation to an incident in the King Street area of Newcastle on 24 April.
He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates on 23 May.
A 31-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was reportedly kidnapped from King Street in Newcastle on Sunday evening and was taken to a car park in Oldtown Road, Annalong.
Police said no money was handed over during the attack but the victim was "understandably very shaken".