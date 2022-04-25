Bangor mother-of-six 'stressed and angry' in search for home
By Tara Mills
BBC News NI
- Published
A mother-of-six from County Down has said she does not know where she and her children will be living this time next week.
Annie Carson has been living in a three-bedroom house in Bangor for the last three years.
She sleeps in a double bed in the living room; her children share the rooms upstairs.
Her tenancy runs out this weekend because her landlord is selling the property.
"I was shocked and stressed when he told me," she said.
"He initially gave me four weeks' notice but when I called Housing Rights they told me he had to give me 12 weeks which he has done.
"But I've been turned down for about 10 private houses and can't find anywhere to live."
She said she was sure the reason she had been refused a new private home was because she has six children.
So what happens come Friday?
"The Housing Executive told me they can't set anything in motion until I'm actually homeless but I don't understand how I can do that," she said.
"Do I have to be standing outside with my stuff? I'm going to see more houses this week but I'm so stressed and angry."
Housing points
Her children - the youngest is seven and the eldest is 16 - all attend school in the Bangor area.
It is their stability that concerns her most.
"I've been offered a hostel in Belfast but how can I live there and get them to school?" she asked.
"The older ones have refused to go to a hostel, I haven't even told the younger ones that is an option. How do you explain that to younger kids? It's very difficult."
The house in which she lives needs some repairs.
BBC News NI contacted the landlord. He did not want to speak publicly but confirmed he planned to sell the property.
A Housing Executive spokesperson said; "We recognise this is a stressful time for this family.
"Our team has been working with them for some time providing advice and guidance on their housing situation.
"We've accepted them as homeless and we've discussed housing options with them, both short and long term.
"If necessary, we'll offer temporary accommodation and store household belongings until a more permanent housing solution is secured.
"The family have a high level of housing points and we would be hopeful of finding a permanent housing solution soon."