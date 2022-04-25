Newcastle kidnappers threaten to set victim on fire
- Published
A man has been kidnapped and doused in fuel in County Down by two men who threatened to set him alight if he did not give them money.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was kidnapped from King Street in Newcastle on Sunday evening and was taken to a car park in Oldtown Road, Annalong.
Police said no money was handed over during the attack but the victim was "understandably very shaken".
They are also investigating a separate assault on a man in his 70s.
The pensioner was attacked on King Street in Newcastle at about 21:30 BST on Sunday during an attempted burglary at his home.
The suspect did not manage to get inside the property and left the scene.
The kidnapping on King Street was reported to police after 21:00 BST.
Police investigating the incidents have arrested two men aged 31 and 36 and they remain in custody.
They have appealed to anyone who was in King Street Newcastle or Oldtown Road, Annalong after 21:00 BST on Sunday and witnessed anything suspicious to contact detectives.