Two youths in court over criminal damage to Catholic church
Two youths have appeared in court charged in connection with an attack on a church in County Londonderry.
An 11-year-old and 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of their age, are charged with various offences including criminal damage.
Items damaged in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Magherafelt were valued at about £1,000, a court heard.
Londonderry Magistrates' Court was told a priest came across three youths on his way to say Mass on April 23.
The court heard that a lock had been damaged, candles broken, a vase smashed and Bibles and holy books thrown around the church.
A police officer told the court the damage was estimated to be valued at about £1,000.
The defibrillator would also need to be sent away to be checked, the police officer said.
'Out of control'
Bail was opposed on the grounds there was "a very clear risk of re-offending".
The officer said that "these children were congregating in groups" and "were out of control".
The youths were granted bail on condition that an accommodation package approved by the police was in place.
They are also to have no contact with each other and must also not enter Magherafelt.
They will appear again on May 17. The third youth will appear next month.