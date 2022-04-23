Alyson Nelson: Vigil held to remember Whitehead victim
- Published
A week on from the killing of Alyson Nelson, a vigil in her memory is taking place in her home village of Whitehead in County Antrim.
The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at a house in Victoria Avenue last Saturday.
Police were called to the house at about 18:10 BST following a report that a woman had been stabbed.
A man was in court on Thursday charged with her murder, which was alleged to have been aggravated by domestic abuse.
The domestic abuse aggravation is part of new legislation which was introduced in Northern Ireland in February.
The community vigil, involving members of the Belfast Feminist Network, is being held close to Ms Nelson's home.
The network said the aim was to show "solidarity with those grieving the loss of Alyson Nelson and with all victims of violence against women".