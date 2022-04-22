Covid-19: Nisra records 20 coronavirus-linked deaths
- Published
Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 20 people in Northern Ireland in the week up to Friday 15 April.
That is 12 fewer than the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It brings the agency's total, based on deaths registered since the start of the pandemic, to 4,514.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 3,382.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, more than two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (3,143).
Care home residents account for a little more than a quarter (28.1%) of all Covid-19-related deaths.
The majority of care home residents (968) died in care home facilities.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices and other residential locations (9%).
People aged 75 and over account for almost three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (73.8%) between 19 March 2020 and 15 April 2022.
Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon (12.5%) and Mid Ulster (8.1%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19-related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively).
Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19-related deaths (both 2.0 percentage points lower than their respective share of all deaths).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 15 April was 335.
That is 20 less than the previous week, and 19 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 316.