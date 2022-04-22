Car cruises in Portrush causing distress, police warn
Concerns have been raised that anti-social behaviour during car cruises in Portrush, County Antrim, will continue over the summer months.
It comes as 500 motorists were caught speeding on the north coast over the Easter weekend.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said 24 vehicles were seized and deemed unroadworthy.
Ch Insp Sinead McIldowney said car cruises were becoming more frequent and "causing distress".
"While we aren't discouraging visitors who want to access the community, we would ask them to do so safely," she added.
Officers also made five arrests for disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police over the weekend.
One business woman said the car cruises, which are organised online with hundreds of motorists driving into the area, happen regularly on Sundays.
'We can't go on like this'
Rosie Stewart owns a clothes shop in Main Street and said it had been a problem for several years.
"It has got to a point where we just can't go on like this, the anti-social behaviour is awful," she said.
"I have talked with quite a few in the business community.
"People are worried.
"We depend a lot on Sunday trade in Portrush… and we don't want to lose that."
Ms Stewart closed her business early on Easter Sunday, describing the situation as "intolerable".
"Other people couldn't get into town and tourists who were in town were leaving and it generally was unbearable," she said.
The PSNI said it was gathering evidence after videos emerged of people putting their faces near exhausts while car engines were revving.
Ch Insp McIlDowney said police believed it was a criminal offence and that they would be reviewing their cameras and social media.
Police said they would continue to work with businesses, residents and visitors to ensure the north coast is a safe place for people to work, live and visit.