Translink: NI bus drivers' strike action over pay deferred
- Published
Members of the Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions have deferred industrial action over a pay offer from Translink.
Unions said negotiations had led to a revised pay offer from employers and bus drivers will now be balloted on the new offer.
Had the strike gone ahead as planned, all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services would have been withdrawn for one week from 25 April.
A Translink spokeswoman said the deferral was a "positive step".
Both Unite and GMB welcomed the revised offer.
Unite's deputy regional secretary Davy Thompson said with the prospect of all bus services being cancelled, unions and employers had "engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay".
Peter Macklin from GMB said the results of the ballot would be made public.
"As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week's planned action and ballot the members," he said.
A Translink spokeswoman said: "We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action commencing Monday, 25th April while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations.
"We welcome this positive step and thank the Unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all."
Unions had been calling for a 6% pay rise for bus workers across the region and had claimed that Translink bosses refused to budge from their offer of 3%.
Last week, Translink said the company had made a pay offer of 3% "plus an enhanced package of conditions that included a 7% increase in weekend and overtime rates along with two extra days holiday".
The unions have said about 85% of their members who voted supported taking the action.