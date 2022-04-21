Keady: Officers injured after camper van rammed police car
- Published
A camper van stolen from a house during a burglary in Tandragee, County Armagh, has rammed a police car, resulting in injuries to two police officers.
Police said keys to the van, along with jewellery and money, were taken after the house on the Portadown Road was ransacked at 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
The van later rammed the police car in Keady.
Significant damage was caused to the car, with the officers sustaining minor injuries.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the camper van "drove off from the scene of the collision, before it was abandoned a short distance away, with two males exiting and making off across fields".
They said with help from the air support unit and dog unit, a 16-year-old boy was detained by gardaí (Irish police).
They have appealed to anyone with information or camera footage to contact them.