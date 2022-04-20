Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 588 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,393.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 588 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
However, the Department of Health has said it is "extremely important" that people report their LFT test results, if positive.
On Wednesday, 380 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, five people were in ICU.
That figure is up from Tuesday, when 367 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with five people in ICU.
Last updated 20 April at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,776,362 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,426,017 people had had their first dose and 1,335,694 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,706 third doses have been administered.
A total of 993,945 booster jabs have been administered, as of Wednesday.
Last updated 20 April at 14:10 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 706 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Wednesday.
There are 42 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,981 as of Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
On Wednesday, 1,407 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland.
In addition, 1,941 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last updated 20 April at 15:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,855,528 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,836,168 people have had their first dose and 3,779,129 have had their second dose, while 240,231 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,974,908 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 19 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.