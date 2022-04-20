Michaela McAreavey: Ex-hotel worker charged in case
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Police in Mauritius investigating the death of County Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey have arrested and charged a man they interviewed about the case.
In a statement, police said Sandeep Mooneea would appear in court later on a "provisional charge of conspiracy". The charge relates to an alleged theft.
Mr Mooneea was one of two hotel workers acquitted in 2012 of the murder of Mrs McAreavey.
She died while on honeymoon in Mauritius.
Mrs McAreavey was staying in the Legends Hotel in the north of the island with her husband, John, in January 2011 when she was killed, 12 days after getting married.
Last month, a former security guard was charged with conspiring to steal a key card to the hotel room where Mrs McAreavey was killed.
Dassen Narayanen, 37, has denied any wrongdoing.
Sandeep Mooneea
On Tuesday, a lawyer acting for Sandeep Mooneea wrote to the Commissioner of Police in Mauritius to complain about the decision to interview him.
In the letter, barrister Rama Valayden wrote: "We believe a miscarriage of justice is happening before our eyes."
In the summer of 2012, Sandeep Mooneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon were acquitted of murder after a seven-week trial on the holiday island.
Both strenuously denied the allegations.