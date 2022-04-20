Michaela McAreavey: Ex-hotel worker remanded in custody on theft charges
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A former hotel worker has been remanded in custody on theft charges connected to the investigation into the death of Michaela McAreavey.
Sandip Moneea appeared in court on Wednesday on a charge of conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the McAreaveys' hotel room.
Mr Moneea was one of two hotel workers acquitted in 2012 of the murder of Mrs McAreavey.
The County Tyrone teacher died while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.
Mrs McAreavey was staying in the Legends Hotel in the north of the island with her husband, John, in January 2011 when she was killed, 12 days after getting married.
Last month, Dassen Narayanen a former security guard was charged with the same offence - conspiring to steal a key card to the hotel room where Mrs McAreavey was killed.
Mr Narayanen, 37, has denied any wrongdoing.
On Tuesday, a lawyer acting for Sandip Moneea wrote to the Commissioner of Police in Mauritius to complain about the decision to interview him.
In the letter, barrister Rama Valayden wrote: "We believe a miscarriage of justice is happening before our eyes."
In the summer of 2012, Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon were acquitted of murder after a seven-week trial on the holiday island.
Both strenuously denied the allegations.