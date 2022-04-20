Londonderry: Six still held following dissident Easter parade
- Published
One of eight men arrested by police investigating an Easter parade in Londonderry linked to dissident republicans has been released.
The 29-year-old was arrested on Monday and held under the Terrorism Act. He has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Police were attacked with petrol bombs and masonry at the City Cemetery following the parade.
Six other men arrested in connection to the parade remain in police custody.
Four of the men, aged 38, 40, 50 and 54, were also arrested on Monday under the Terrorism Act.
Another man, aged 45, was arrested overnight on Monday under the Terrorism Act, while a 44-year-old man was arrested under the same legislation on Tuesday following searches in Creggan.
A 40-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police, has since been charged.
The violence broke out following a parade that had been planned by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which organises events on behalf of the anti-agreement republican party, Saoradh.
The police have linked the party to the New IRA.
About 1,000 people took part in the demonstration; some of them with their faces covered.
The parades commission had imposed a number of conditions on the event, including a prohibition on the display of symbols or banners relating to proscribed organisations.
Police said they seized a number of vehicles, paramilitary-style uniforms and petrol bombs.
On Tuesday, Derry's most senior police officer Ch Supt Ryan Henderson said the violence that followed the parade was "premeditated".