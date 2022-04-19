Covid-19: Fourteen Covid-related deaths and 2,695 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Fourteen new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,391.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,695 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.
The latest figures cover the Easter weekend - the period from Thursday 14 April to Tuesday 19 April.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
However, the Department of Health has said it is "extremely important" that people report their LFT test results, if positive.
On Tuesday, 367 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, five people were in ICU.
That figure is down from last Thursday, when 460 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, with four people in ICU.
Last updated 19 April at 14:28 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,775,878 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,425,983 people had had their first dose and 1,335,541 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,705 third doses have been administered.
A total of 993,649 booster jabs have been administered, as of Tuesday.
Last updated 19 April at 14:28 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 750 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Tuesday.
There are 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,932 as of Thursday 14 April.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,936 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland last Thursday.
In addition, 2,259 people registered a positive antigen test on the same date.
Last updated 19 April at 17:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,854,787 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,835,842 people have had their first dose and 3,778,732 have had their second dose, while 240,213 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,970,863 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 18 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland.