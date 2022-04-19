Michaela McAreavey: Former hotel worker interviewed about case
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Police in Mauritius who are investigating the killing of County Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey say they are conducting another interview about the case.
In a statement, they said that Sandeep Mooneea had been "brought in and is being interrogated".
But police said he is not under arrest.
Mr Mooneea was one of two hotel workers acquitted in 2012 of the murder of Mrs McAreavey, who died while on honeymoon in Mauritius.
No-one has ever been convicted for her killing.
Police in Mauritius have not given any details on what exactly Mr Moonea is being questioned about.
A lawyer acting for him has written to the Commissioner of Police in Mauritius to complain about the decision to interview him.
In the letter, barrister Rama Valayden wrote: "We believe a miscarriage of justice is happening before our eyes."
In a statement, a spokesperson for the police in Mauritius said: "Investigation by police is progressing regarding the Michaela Harte McAreavey case."
Asked if Mr Mooneea had been arrested, the spokesperson said: "For the time being he is not under arrest, this will depend on the enquiry."
Last month, a former security guard, Dassen Narayanen, 37, was charged with conspiring to steal a key-card to the hotel room where Mrs McAreavey was killed.
The accused's lawyer, Vikash Teeluckdharry, said his client denied any wrongdoing.
Mrs McAreavey was staying in the Legends Hotel in the north of the island with her husband John in January 2011 when she was killed, 12 days after getting married.
In a statement last month, Mr McAreavey said: "I'm being kept informed of developments with my legal team in Mauritius and do not want to make any further comment at this stage."
In the summer of 2012, Sandeep Mooneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon were acquitted of murder after a seven-week trial on the holiday island.
Both strenuously denied the allegations.