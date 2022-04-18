Lyra McKee: Easter republican parade 'disrespectful' says Lyra McKee's partner
- Published
An Easter parade in Londonderry linked with dissident republicans was "massively disrespectful" to the family of Lyra McKee, her partner has said.
The 29-year-old journalist was killed when she was shot during rioting in Creggan on 18 April 2019.
Sara Canning said those involved in the parade on Monday, on the third anniversary of her death, had "no respect".
The killing has been blamed on dissident republicans.
"They have no sense of understanding, no empathy as to what we're going through - there's no respect for her or us," Ms Canning told BBC News NI.
The parades commission has no legal power to ban marches. However, it had imposed a number of conditions on the parade.
They included the banning the display of symbols or banners relating to proscribed organisations.
The parade had been planned by the National Republican Commemoration Committee, which organises events on behalf of the anti-agreement republican party, Saoradh.
In its ruling, the commission stated objectors had said the parade was "an insult" to Ms McKee's family.
The parades commission stated the route had been modified by organisers to avoid the location of the murder and that for "the first time in years", notification of the event had been submitted in compliance with the law.
Community representatives who liaised with organisers "are of the view this will facilitate a sensitive policing operation".
In setting out a number of conditions, the commission said it recognised "the extreme sensitivity and pain of this day for all Lyra's family and the wider community".
It did not alter the parade route, which began at Westland Street and went to and from the City Cemetery.
It said no paramilitary-style clothing was to be worn at any time and that the marching "should be dignified".
Meanwhile, two vigils have taken place in the city to remember Ms McKee on the third anniversary of her death.
The first vigil, which was organised by the National Union of Journalists, was held at Derry's Guildhall.
Another vigil organised by the journalist's family and friends took place at midday when flowers where laid at the spot where she was killed.
Speaking earlier on Monday, Ms McKee's sister, Nichola Corner, told BBC Radio Foyle that her death was like "a nightmare that never ends".
"I feel really sick about today, I feel like she should still be here with us and she isn't.
"I feel like we have been thrown into a nightmare that will never end."
Police have also made a fresh appeal for information to bring those responsible for the killing to justice.
Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan said his thoughts were with Ms McKee's "family, partner, friends and colleagues".
"To date, as part of our ongoing investigation, we have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences," he added.