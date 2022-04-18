MoT: Care worker denied roadside help after MoT pledge
By Jessica Black
BBC News NI
- Published
A health worker said she felt stranded with clients still to see after she was refused roadside help because she did not have a valid MoT.
Last week, breakdown firms said they would still provide cover to Northern Ireland customers, as long as they had a test booked.
Drivers in Northern Ireland face delays in getting an appointment because of a backlog at test centres.
Maureen Gregg said she felt "panicked" when her car broke down on Saturday.
The AA has apologised to the care support worker and admitted "service should have been provided".
Ms Gregg, from Dundonald, County Down, still had visits to make when the breakdown happened.
Her MoT, which tests vehicle safety and roadworthiness, was booked for next Saturday, so she still should have been eligible for help.
However, the company told her it could not provide assistance because she did not have a valid certificate.
Both the AA and RAC normally require vehicles to have a valid certificate, but this has been waived for Northern Ireland customers due to the significant waits to book MoTs.
Ms Gregg said the AA staff member she spoke to refused to accept the exemption for Northern Ireland customers.
"I was totally stressed out because I was stuck, car not working, I knew I still had to finish my calls," she told BBC News NI.
"People were waiting on me so I'm looking at the time.
"That was my was my first concern, getting my calls done."
'Panicked'
Ms Gregg's niece picked her up and drove her to her remaining calls.
"It's panicked me about my job because that could happen again," Ms Gregg said.
"If I'd been out on a country road I wouldn't have been able to give direction for a family member to come, but to try to get a family member or someone out on a country road, it wouldn't have happened," she continued.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the AA said: "Normally cars without a valid MoT cannot be attended by AA patrols, but due to the MoT backlog in Northern Ireland this condition has been temporarily waived.
"We've investigated Ms Gregg's complaint and there does appear to have been some confusion on the initial call regarding the MoT status of Ms Gregg's vehicle."
The AA spokesperson added that Ms Gregg "was entitled to service under our temporary policy regarding Northern Ireland".
"We have since spoken with Ms Gregg, apologised, and have offered our assistance, should it be needed.
"We offer our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused."